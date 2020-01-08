VICTOR — Court documents show state Assemblyman Brian Kolb’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit on the night he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Those same documents indicate that at one point he tried to blame the accident on his wife.
The Finger Lakes Times obtained the documents Tuesday. A breath analysis of Kolb at the Ontario County Jail after the accident near his Victor home showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent. The threshold for a DWI arrest in New York is 0.08 percent.
The documents included statements by Deputy Ian Hall, the arresting officer. He and state Trooper Sidney Bright went to County Road 41 after tow-truck driver Michael Scoville dialed 911 about 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Another deputy interviewed Scoville the following day. Scoville said he went to the scene after fielding an AAA call about 9:50 p.m., and found an SUV against the guide wire of a telephone pole.
Scoville said he saw a white male — police later identified that man as Kolb — leaning into the running vehicle. Scoville said the man put his hands up and said “My wife was driving!” and “You know how women drive.”
Scoville said no one else was in the vehicle, and the man said his wife was in the house. Scoville said he was too far away to smell alcohol on the man’s breath, but the man was slurring his words.
Scoville said when a vehicle is on a guide wire, he has to call police because it’s considered a property-damage accident.
Hall said Kolb’s vehicle had gone off the edge of his driveway and down an embankment. The deputy said Kolb had glassy, bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet.
Hall said Kolb admitted driving after having four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill in Pittsford. Hall said Kolb showed significant signs of intoxication; after a series of field sobriety tests, he was arrested.
Kolb agreed to go to the county jail for a chemical test, Hall said. The test was administered about 11:30 p.m. by Deputy Dustin Heininger.
Kolb, 67, resigned as Assembly Minority Leader — he had held that position since 2009 — three days after his arrest. He has represented the 131st Assembly District, which includes all of Ontario County and part of Seneca County, since 2000.
Since the arrest, Kolb has issued two statements of apology.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella has been named special prosecutor in the case. Penfield Judge James Mulley will preside.
Kolb is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Victor Town Court.