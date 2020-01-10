VICTOR — When he arrived at Victor Town Court to be arraigned on a DWI charge, state Assemblyman Brian Kolb said he would not be making a statement until the case is settled.
However, after a barrage of questions from TV reporters as he was leaving the building Thursday, Kolb stopped and said he was standing by his previous statements shortly after his arrest, when he apologized for his actions and resigned as Assembly Minority Leader.
“I am a human being, and things happen to human beings and they make mistakes,” Kolb said in the court parking lot. “When all is said and done, and when this plays out, I will have a statement.”
In court, Kolb entered the not-guilty plea that is common at arraignments. His next court date is Jan. 23.
Kolb, 67, was arrested about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after police said his state-owned SUV went off County Road 41 near his home and ended up against a utility pole guide wire. Kolb called for a tow truck, and the truck driver called police because he considered it a property-damage accident.
According to court documents, Kolb told the truck driver, “My wife was driving!” and “You know how women drive.” The statements were widely reported by the media.
On Thursday, Kolb called the words to the truck driver a joke and said he was “kidding around.” He also criticized the media for playing up the statements.
“Anyone who knows me knows I love my wife and would never blame her for something like this,” he said.
According to court papers, Kolb later admitted to police that he drove home after having four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill in Pittsford. Police said Kolb showed signs of intoxication near his home and was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit for driving.
Kolb was represented in court by Rochester-area attorney Christopher Schiano. State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, assigned the case to Penfield Town Judge James Mulley Jr.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella was named special prosecutor for the case.
While Mulley suspended Kolb’s driver’s license, which is mandated by the state following an arrest for driving while intoxicated, the judge also granted Kolb’s hardship application. That allows Kolb to drive for work-related purposes, including going to Albany and back, but not for recreational purposes.
Mulley ordered that Kolb undergo an assessment for alcohol and/or substance abuse, which Schiano said is state mandated for people arrested for impaired driving.
“This is to address issues (Kolb) may or may not have,” Schiano said after the arraignment.
Schiano declined to discuss details of the case, saying he needs to see evidence from the prosecution. That is due at the Jan. 23 court date.
Casella also spoke to the media, saying he will treat Kolb like any other person who has been charged with DWI.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a homeless person or the President. It doesn’t matter what his occupation or way of life is,” Casella said. “Obviously, this is different than most DWI cases because of who is involved, but I will treat it like any other DWI case.”
Kolb has been free on his own recognizance since he was charged. He resigned as Assembly Minority Leader — he had held that position since 2009 — three days after his arrest.
Kolb has represented the 131st Assembly District, which includes all of Ontario County and part of Seneca County, since 2000. Kolb was asked if he will resign his Assembly seat if he is convicted; he declined to answer.
“I have had a lot of support from friends and colleagues,” he said. “There are haters out there, but I have thick skin.”