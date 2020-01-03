CANANDAIGUA - Brian Kolb, R-131 of Canandaigua, announced Friday evening that he is resigning as Minority Leader of the New York Assembly.
Kolb, a member of the Assembly since 2000 and the Minority Leader since 2009, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Calls for him to step down from his leadership position, from both Republicans and Democrats, began almost as soon as word of the arrest got out.
"As Leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our Conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader," Kolb said in a statement emailed to news outlets Friday about 5:30 p.m.