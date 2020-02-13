VICTOR — Longtime Assemblyman and former Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, announced Thursday afternoon that he will not seek reelection.
“After a great deal of consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for the 131st Assembly District this fall," Kolb said in a statement issued by his office.
"It has been a tremendous privilege, both personally and professionally, to have served the people of the Finger Lakes Region for the past two decades," he said in the statement. "I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt there is no higher honor than to have had the support of the men, women and families who call this area home."
Kolb was first elected to the state Assembly in a February 2000 special election. He was reelected nine times, often with no opposition.
He stepped down from the position of Minority Leader on Jan. 3 after having been arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year's Eve.