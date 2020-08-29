VICTOR — The DWI case of state Assemblyman Brian Kolb, at a standstill since early this year due to COVID-19, will resume next month.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, special prosecutor in the case, said motions will be argued Sept. 10 in Town Court. Pretrial hearings could be scheduled then.
Kolb was arrested about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after police said his state-issued SUV went off County Road 41 near his home and ended up against a utility pole guide wire. Kolb called for a tow truck, and the truck driver called police because he considered it a property-damage accident.
According to court papers, Kolb admitted to police that he drove home after having four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill in Pittsford. Police said Kolb showed signs of intoxication and was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.16% — twice the legal limit for driving.
Kolb resigned as Assembly Minority Leader, a position he had held since 2009, three days after his arrest but did not resign from the Assembly. About a month later, he said he would not run again for his 131st Assembly District seat, which he has held since 2000.
Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr. was assigned to preside over the case. Attorney Christopher Schiano, who is representing Kolb, has declined to say if he will take the case to trial but did indicate he would go through pretrial hearings.
Kolb’s last court appearance was in January. The case was scheduled for motions arguments in March, but those proceedings were postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus.
Kolb has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.