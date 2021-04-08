WATERLOO — Mary Anne Kowalski has applied to fill a vacancy on the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
The Romulus resident submitted a cover letter and résumé Tuesday for the seat vacated by Valerie Bassett of Covert earlier this year.
The application deadline is May 1.
“I believe that my extensive state government experience in personnel, employee relations, budgets and project management make me well qualified for appointment to the board,” she said in her cover letter. “In addition, I have extensive not-for-profit board membership and operational management” she said, skills and experience “not currently available on the IDA board.”
Kowalski served as administrator of Seneca County’s two sewer districts and a water district, all serving the south end of the county, in 2015-16. She currently is president of the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes; was treasurer and research director for Seneca Lake Guardian from 2016-20; was a board member, president, first vice president and secretary of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association from 2008-17; was chair of the advisory board to the Finger Lakes Museum from 2007-09; and served on the Lakeshore Landing Homeowner Association board from 2012-14.
Her state government work began in 1968 with the state Civil Service Department, and it also includes administrative and management positions with the Department of Labor, Insurance Department, Health Department and the Board for Clinical Laboratory Technology for the state Education Department, the latter a position she still holds.
Appointments to the volunteer, nine-member IDA board are made by the county Board of Supervisors. Cover letters and résumés should be sent to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.