WATERLOO — Mary Anne Kowalski was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors, but not without controversy.
The county Board of Supervisors announced the five-year appointment following an executive session at the end of its regular meeting Tuesday. The vote was 11-2.
Mike Reynolds of Covert and Ernie Brownell of Junius cast the lone no votes. David Hayes of Romulus absent.
Kowalski and four others applied for the position that was vacant when Valerie Bassett of Covert resigned earlier this year. The names of the other applicants were not released.
Kowalski, a Romulus resident, is retired from the state Health Department. She is the former administrator of the county’s sewer and water districts and is active in several environmental groups, including the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes.
“I was very surprised to find out that the Board of Supervisors had appointed me to the IDA,” she wrote in an email. “I will work hard to make sure that the incentives and tax benefits awarded advance the job opportunities and economic welfare of the people of Seneca County by actively promoting, encouraging and attracting economically sound commerce, industry and recreational opportunities. And I promise to work with transparency, integrity and accountability.”
The appointment process was criticized by IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis and IDA board Chairman Steve Brusso.
In a joint email sent to board members Wednesday, Davis and Brusso said in response to a public notice for applicants, the IDA, in consultation with Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, put together an interview committee made up of four supervisors and three IDA members.
“The group was set to interview all five candidates in person in the Board of Supervisors conference room on May 17 and May 19,” Davis and Brusso wrote. “The Board of Supervisors decision to flagrantly disregard the established process and proceed with appointing a candidate on May 11 without having conducted any interviews is unacceptable. You have done a disservice to the businesses and people you are elected to serve.”
The letter said the IDA, with the assistance of the Board of Supervisors, took steps many years ago to make the interview and appointment process more open and transparent.
“Your actions last night fly in the face of that progress and discourage public participation in our county’s economic development,” Davis and Brusso wrote. “Moreover, your last-minute decision to confirm the appointment without providing any advance notice or explanation thereafter to the IDA makes it clear that the Board of Supervisors is not willing to work with partners for the betterment of the community.”
Davis and Brusso asked the board to participate in an open, public appointment process in the future “which has always been in the best interests off the community and the businesses we serve.”