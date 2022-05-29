VICTOR — The late Mary Ann Kowalski was awarded a Volunteer Service Award by the Professional Women of the Finger Lakes at its May 11 Women of Distinction meeting.
The Romulus resident died suddenly May 13, 2021, at her home on Seneca Lake. She was 74.
Friends Paula Tindall and Diane Mason nominated her for the award. The pair said they will send the certificate to Kowalski’s sister in Albany, and the plaque may be on display at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.
She was selected for the award “for her lifetime of volunteering for the community,” including the preservation of Seneca Lake, protection of the Seneca County environment from threats, work with water and sewer issues in southern Seneca County, and animal welfare issues.
Born in Denver, she grew up in the Albany area and, after college, worked for New York state in various capacities until retiring in 2005 and moving to Romulus.