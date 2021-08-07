ROMULUS — Mary Anne Kowalski would have celebrated her 75th birthday on Aug. 18.
Instead, her friends will gather on that day to remember and honor her life. Kowalski died unexpectedly May 13 at her Lake Hill Road home.
A memorial celebration will be 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Seneca Lake State Park at the north end of Seneca Lake, a lake she worked hard to protect in the 15 years she lived in Romulus.
Her favorite local band, Bob & Dee, will play from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. People are encouraged to take a lawn chair and a favorite beverage. Alcoholic beverages are permitted and light snacks will be provided. The cost of admission is $7 per car, but those age 62 and older can get in free with a valid state driver’s license. Carpooling near the park entrance is encouraged.
The celebration will be held in Shelter No. 1.
“Join us to celebrate Mary Anne and her wonderful life,” said long-time friend and event organizer Bobbi Clifford. “Please share this information with anyone who knew Mary Anne.”
Kowalski was born in Denver and raised in Colonie, near Albany. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Schenectady and The College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, receiving a degree in English. She went on to have a distinguished career with New York state, working with regulatory agencies for several state departments. She was responsible for regulatory development, Freedom of Information Act compliance and public and media relations for the State Health Department and the state Public Health Laboratory.
After retiring in 2001, she became active in numerous environmental advocacy organizations. She moved to the east shore of Seneca Lake in Romulus in 2006 and became active in several environmental organizations. She was president of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, treasurer and research director of Seneca Lake Guardian, and an active member of the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes.
She was chosen to be administrator of Seneca County’s sewer and water districts in 2016-17, and on the day before she died, she was selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
She was described as a formidable and passionate advocate for the environment and a “fierce” advocate for animal welfare and protection, often assisting law enforcement agencies with the closure of numerous puppy mills.
Memorial contributions in Kowalski’s memory can be made to Food for All, the Lodi Food Pantry, 8909 Keady Road, Lodi, 14860, or the New York State Humane Association, P.O. Box 3068, Kingston, NY, 12402.
People also are encouraged to plant a tree in her memory.