WATERLOO — Friends of the late Mary Anne Kowalski have nominated her posthumously for the Woman of Distinction Award for Volunteer Service from the Professional Women of the Finger Lakes organization.
The nomination comes as friends and relatives of the Romulus environmental activist gather at 1 p.m. today at Seneca Lake State Park for a memorial remembrance of Kowalski, who died unexpectedly May 13 at her Lake Hill Road home. Today would have been her 75th birthday.
Today also is the deadline to submit nominations.
Paula Tindall and Diane Masson said they want to nominate Kowalski because they are “learning since her death how massive her involvement has been” in volunteer work with groups involved with protection of the environment, lakes and in animal rights.
Anyone with information about Kowalski’s volunteer efforts that can be includeed in the nomination can contact Tindall at Lucylu54@aol.com. or (561) 702-9442.
Kowalski, who lived in a home on Seneca Lake in the town of Romulus since 2006, was active with Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, Seneca Lake Guardian and the Committee for the Preservation of the Finger Lakes. She had just been nominated to serve on the volunteer Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors when she died.
The PWFL, based in Canandaigua, has sponsored the Women of Distinction awards for 20 years. Nominations are accepted for six categories: entrepreneurial, professional achievement, volunteer service, women helping women, PWFL Woman of the Year and youth leadership.
The awards will be presented at the group’s awards dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at King’s Catering and Party House in Canandaigua; the dinner also is a fundraiser for the organization.
For more information, go to www.pwflnys.org, call (585) 492-0142 or email pwflnys@gmail.com.