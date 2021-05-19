ROMULUS — Formidable. Tenacious. Brilliant.
Those are the adjectives used by one admirer about the Mary Anne Kowalski, the community activist who died suddenly May 12, a day after being appointed by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors of the county Industrial Development Agency.
Kowalski, 74, was found dead at her Lake Hill Road home the day after her appointment was approved. She died after being stricken by an unspecified medical emergency at her home where she lived alone.
Kowalski moved to the area shortly after retiring from a career with the state of New York in Albany in 2006. She became active in several Finger Lakes environmental groups and was president of the Committee for the Preservation of the Finger Lakes at the time of her death. She was one of five applicants for the IDA vacancy, a board she had criticized for its dealings with former Seneca Army Depot developer Earl Martin.
The process for conducting a new search for another person to fill the vacancy will need to be determined at a time when the board and the IDA board differ on the process.
“Mary Anne was a formidable, brilliant and tenacious woman who gave so much to the county with her research skills and her work to protect our environment and to keep people honest,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice-president of Seneca Lake Guardian. Kowalski served as treasurer and research director for that group from 2016 to 2020.
“We were fortunate to have had her on our side. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” Taylor said.
Michael Fitzgerald, a Finger Lakes Times columnist and Seneca Lake resident, called Kowalski “a force of nature” who will be missed by many, “even her enemies.”
Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, who seconded Kowalski’s appointment to the IDA board, said she is devastated by her sudden death.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne’s siblings. The community has suffered a great loss with her passing,” she said. “She was a watchdog for the middle class taxpayers of our county. Her almost unanimous appointment to the IDA board speaks volumes to her abilities. There wasn’t a subject that she was not able to research and make herself familiar with and educate us on.”
“The many boards she was involved with will have a difficult time trying to fill her shoes,” Lorenzetti added. “She especially cared about the lake and was my key to battles to keep them clean. We will all miss Mary Anne and we will be forever grateful for all that she has done.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, who admittedly has been at odds with Kowalski at times, called her a “bomb-thrower and a disrupter” in2019 but said he came to appreciate her hard work.
“Mary Anne will be missed as her life was consumed with seeking out the facts and attempting to get this information out to make life better for the people in the Finger Lakes,” Hayssen said.
“Mary Anne was looking forward to serving on the IDA board. She would have been an asset and I think that she should have been on that board during the whole sale of the former Seneca Army Depot by the IDA,” he said.
The IDA was given title to and responsibility for re-use of the 10,600-acre former dept in Romulus and Varick after it closed in 2000.
“One of the best comments I heard after the board appointed Mary Anne was ‘Finally, the BOS has put the right person on the IDA board,’” Hayssen said, repeating his belief that the vacancy should be filled by a woman from the south end of the county.
Jim Bromka heads the village of Waterloo’s water system, which gets its water from Seneca Lake.
“Mary Anne was a great leader in everything she got involved in,” Bromka said. “She always had a sharp pencil, making sure budgets were followed, that there was transparency with public money and all parties got their fair share. She will be missed by the county and advocates for the lake and its watershed.”
“I was devastated and shocked to learn of her death. It creates a vacuum that will not be easily filled,” Bromka said.
IDA officials, while not criticizing Kowalski personally, issued a statement after her appointment that was critical of the supervisors for ignoring an agreed upon process to have a committee of four supervisors and three IDA board members interview the five applicants. Those interviews were to have been May 17 and 19.
Hayssen disagreed, saying that process was agreed upon for a 2015 vacancy, stressing that this is a supervisors appointment, using whatever process it chooses. He said there may be an effort to revisit an earlier effort to name Susan Cirencione of Ovid, owner of the Big M supermarket, to join the IDA board. She withdrew from consideration after being recommended.
Not long after moving from the Albany area to Seneca Lake, Kowalski was asked to help restart the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, which she did. She served on the SLPWA board from 2008 until 2017 and was president from 2011 to 2016. Under her direction, SLPWA challenged the state Health Department for its failure to release documents about the health impact of hydrofracking for natural gas.
She filed to be a petitioner to the challenge the Liquefied Petroleum Gas storage in salt caverns near Watkins Glen on Seneca Lake and fought a proposed ethanol plant on the former Seneca Army Depot.
Kowalski is credited with creating the stream monitoring program and was critical in the creation of the Harmful Algal Blooms monitoring program on Seneca Lake, now a model for other lakes.
In 2013, SLPWA received the Region II Environmental Quality Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its achievements in protecting public health and the environment. She later got involved in leadership positions with Seneca Lake Guardian and most recently with the Committee for the Preservation of the Finger Lakes, a group leading the fight against expanded bitcoin mining at the Greenidge Generation plant in Torrey on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
Before retiring, she was responsible for the legislation, regulation, freedom of information and media relations for the state Health Department, the Public Health Laboratory that provided clinical environmental testing for the Health Department and local health agencies, including drinking water.
Her state government work experience began in 1968 with the state Civil Service Department. In July 1972, she became associate personnel administrator for the state Department of Labor and in 1974, she was personnel director for the state Insurance Department. Her tenure with the state Health Department began in August 1977.
She closely monitored activities of Seneca County’s two south end sewer districts and its sole water district after moving to Romulus. In 2015, she was named administrator of those districts, a position she held until 2016. She was also a leader of opposition to a proposed trash incinerator on the former depot.
Even the IDA didn’t escape her scrutiny. She questioned actions taken related to the sale of former depot land to developer Earl Martin.