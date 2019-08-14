WATERLOO –– Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus asked the Seneca County Board of Supervisors for an update on its response to notices of violation served by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for its two wastewater treatment plants in south county.
It was also brought up by Romulus Supervisor David Kaiser that the county has not responded to Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests filed by Kowalski for financial data on the county’s water and two sewer districts going back to 2017. To back that up, Kowalski’s attorney has written the county a letter saying that “our sincere hope is that this matter can be resolved without unnecessary litigation.’’
“Please be aware, however, that if our client must resort to litigation to obtain the records sought, we will seek attorney’s fees and litigation costs against the county,’’ added attorney David R. Ross of Albany.
Kowalski, who used to administer the county’s water district and two sewer districts, is a frequent critic of the county’s operations of these districts.
“These notices of violations at the sewer plants were served on the county in February and I’d like to know how you are responding to them. Also, the state has come out with new discharge permit limits that will affect future operation of the two plants.” Kowalski said.
“The centralized project is supposed to take care of these issues. But that process has slowed down and it doesn’t look like it will happen this year. Do you have a timetable?’’ Kowalski asked, noting that the county also has not adopted a sewer use law.
Kowalski also asked for an update on discussions between the county and the state Department of Correctional Services on who will manage the treatment plant serving Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, part of the county’s sewer district.
Kaiseralso questioned why Kowalski has not received a response to her FOIL requests.
“We are responding the best we can. Some of what is wanted is not available and we’re still working to put together other information,’’ David Ettman, county attorney said. Kaiser also said Kowalski’s request should easily be honored.
Board chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, said Kowalski can ask questions at the Public Works Committee meeting Aug. 27. Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti received support for an executive session, called under the “pending litigation’’ subject area, to discuss the FOIL request dispute.
Another frequent speaker, Valerie Sandlas of Seneca Falls, repeated her July question, asking the board if there is progress toward developing a Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP). She said the area has three of the largest landfills in the state, including the largest, Seneca Meadows in Seneca Falls.
“It is imperative that Seneca County implement a SWMP that includes the closure of Seneca Meadows at the end of 2025, as required by Seneca Falls Local Law 3 of 2016. We have had beyond our share of other communities garbage,’’ she said.
“Seneca Meadows will reach capacity between 2023 and 2025. Do not allow them to expand or continue dumping on Seneca County. Support Local Law 3 and the closure of Seneca Meadows in 2025,’’ Sandlas said. She emphasized that the DEC and others have confirmed that the local law cannot be superseded by the DEC.
