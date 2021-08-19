WATERLOO — With her beloved Seneca Lake in the background, the late Mary Anne Kowalski was remembered by friends Wednesday as a passionate advocate for the Finger Lakes environment.
Kowalski died May 13 after being stricken at her Romulus home. Aug. 18 would have been her 75th birthday and that was the theme of yesterday’s remembrance at Seneca Lake State Park.
A cake created for the occasion was inscribed with the famous words of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” The cake also included a replica of a photo of a Seneca Lake sunset.
Neighbor Vicki Lintner called her “a dedicated, fierce advocate for all kinds of causes, but especially Seneca Lake.”
“She will be missed by all,” she said to a crowd of over 50 admirers.
Peter Mantius, an environmental blogger from Watkins Glen, called Kowalski “a journalist’s dream” for providing tips and well-researched information on environmental issues affecting the area.
“She was smart and someone who knew how to get the truth,” he added. “She sent out so many emails to me and others that my wife called her ‘that other woman.’
“It was a tremendous shock to lose Mary Anne. She was a huge resource for the area. The environment thanks her.”
John Ghidiu of Penn Yan also praised her for her tenacious, devoted work to protect the local environment. He told a story about Kowalski having three dogs that were siblings and looked alike. He said while in Florida, the place she was staying allowed only one dog.
“Mary Anne would take a different dog out for a walk, rather than walk all three at once. They never knew the difference,” he said to laughter.
Addison Mason of Fayette said he met Kowalski in the fight against an ethanol plant at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
“She became a good friend. We had her over for dinner. She will be sorely missed as a friend and fighter for the environment. She was excellent in how she researched the facts,” Mason said, wondering if anyone will come forward to take her place in the same manner.
Diane Masson of Fayette also met Kowalski during battles against the ethanol plant and later an incinerator at the former depot.
“She made a big difference for Seneca Lake. I think she was a big part in awakening people to the threats faced by the lake. She generated activism from others to fight for the lake. She made a real difference,” Masson said.
Kowalski was born in Denver and grew up in the Albany area. After college, she worked in various capacities for the State of New York until retiring in 2005 and moving to Lake Hill Road in Romulus in 2006. She was a leader in at least three organizations created to protect the lake and also was an advocate for animal welfare.