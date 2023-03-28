Weather Alert

...EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED BY SNOW SQUALLS, STRONG WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES... A strong arctic cold front will plow through western and north central New York between 4 PM and 8 PM. Initially, along and ahead of the front, a band of moderate to heavy rain showers along with some thunderstorms will develop. These showers and storms will have the potential to bring strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Immediately behind the cold front, snow showers and possible snow squalls will develop. A burst of moderate to heavy snow will be accompanied by gusty winds in excess of 40 mph, resulting in greatly reduced visibility and a brief period of near whiteout conditions along with a quick accumulation of snow. In addition, temperatures will drop sharply from the 40s and 50s to near freezing in a matter of an hour or so. This will bring the potential for any moisture on area roadways to quickly freeze. This will especially be the case on any untreated roadways. The most impactful heavy snow, blowing snow and near whiteout conditions for the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas as well as the western Southern Tier will be between 5 PM and 7 PM, and the Watertown area as well and the western Finger Lakes between 6 PM and 8 PM. The evening commute across all of western and north central New York will be greatly impacted. Plan your evening commute accordingly. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions with brief heavy snow, sudden changes in visibility, icy and snow covered roads.