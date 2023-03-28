LYONS — The Lyons Democratic Committee honored Joyce Krebbeks, the retiring deputy Democratic commissioner for the Wayne County Board of Elections, during a meet-and-greet event held March 1 at the local Elks lodge.
Krebbeks received a Resolution of Appreciation, along with a bottle of champagne and an inscribed champagne bucket, courtesy of the county Democratic Party Committee, for her 25 years of service with the Board of Elections.
Also that night, newly appointed county Democratic Elections Commissioner Gerry Clingerman and Democratic Deputy Commissioner Kristin Victorious were introduced. Each started in their new position Jan. 1.
In addition, Lyons Town Board member Adam Bullock, a Democrat, was recognized. Bullock was elected in November to fill a one-year vacancy.
Those attending the meet-and-greet donated a variety of items for the Lyons Food Pantry.
Find more details and pictures of the event at waynecountynydemocrats.org and on the “Lyons Democrats” Facebook page.