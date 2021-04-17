NEWARK — Ryan Kreuser, son of Marc and Holly Kreuser, has been a part of Newark Rotary since he was about 10 years old. Over the years, Kreuser has helped with the Newark Rotary’s annual pancake breakfast and other functions. He later joined Newark Interact and after high school, completed a one-year exchange to the Netherlands through Rotary Youth Exchange.
Now, as a graduate student at Nazareth College, Ryan is a member of District 7120 Rotaract. Looking to give back to Rotary, he looked for an opportunity and “ran” with it.
On the weekend of March 5-7, Kreuser competed in a 4x4x48 run challenge to raise funds for the Rotary Foundation. Running four miles every four hours for 48 hours was a test of strength, endurance and athleticism, and reflected Kreuser’s commitment.
Newark Rotarians, district Rotarians, Rotaract members and many friends donated more than $1,200 to the Rotary Foundation in support of Kreuser.