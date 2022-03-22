WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ personnel committee is set to initiate the process of increasing the pay of the second assistant district attorney position.
The position has been vacant since Raja Sekharan died in October.
Despite advertising for a successor, only two people applied, prompting county officials to cite the salary as a major factor.
The Personnel Committee will debate a motion tonight, and perhaps vote on it, to raise the annual salary for the position to Step 12 on the Grade 7 salary schedule, or $85,347. The Grade 7 salary range is $68,339 to $89,766.
If approved, it will go to the full board for a final vote April 12.
Officials said one of the two applicants was a new attorney who was offered the job, but took a job that paid more. The second applicant was willing to take a decrease in pay in order to do the type of work required for Seneca County.
Personnel Officer Laura Granger is proposing the pay hike in an attempt to attract skilled attorneys for apply for the position.