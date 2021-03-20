GENEVA — While more money needs to be raised, construction of a box lacrosse field behind the Town Hall could begin later this year.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the Sands Family Foundation recently pledged $5,000 for the field, which would also be used for other sports including soccer. Last year, town officials and a group of youth lacrosse coaches and parents formed a town sports facility committee.
The proposed field will have artificial turf. The projected cost is about $100,000.
The town has committed $40,000 through a parks and recreation fee, a one-time fee many towns place on new residential construction.
The committee, which includes Town Board member Jeff Dunham, has raised about $20,000 to date including the Sands donation. Dunham, a Geneva High School teacher, coaches varsity boys soccer and lacrosse.
“Jeff said construction could start this year, such as walls and grading for the box field,” Venuti said, adding the committee will likely raise funds through 2022. “The turf field may be something installed next year.”
Venuti also reports the following from a recent Town Board meeting:
• CLEAN ENERGY — The board approved working with Joule Associates, an energy efficiency company in Westchester County, to extend the town’s renewable energy programs.
Venuti said the contract for the town’s Community Choice Aggregation program, which started in 2019, runs out July 1 of this year. Joule will seek bids from suppliers for a fixed-rate, 100% renewable electricity default supply option for businesses and residents.
“We could get a lower price this year,” Venuti said.
Another program, called Geneva Community Power, started in 2019 after 400 businesses and households signed up for it. Subscribers must get their electricity from NYSEG and get a 10% discount unless they opt out.
Venuti said residents will get more information on that program later this year.
• PROPERTY REVALUATION — Venuti said because the town’s equalization rate has slipped below 100%, the town assessor will do a revaluation of residential properties this year for the 2022 tax roll.
The board approved hiring Larry Fitts, of Fitts Appraisal Company in Homer, Cortland County, to appraise commercial property. His base fee will be $10,000.
• FARM PRACTICES — The board approved working with the Great Lakes Commission on a program to reward town farmers for implementing practices that reduce nitrogen runoff, which is suspected of causing algal blooms and other negative impacts in Seneca Lake.
One program, called Conservation Kick, will see the commission contribute $10,000 to farm operations that take part in the program. The town is also contributing $10,000 from a fund dedicated to stormwater control and water pollution.
Venuti said farmers will be paid to take some of their land “out of commission” for farming purposes, and used as experimental land to control runoff of nitrogen and phosphorous.