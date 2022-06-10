WATERLOO — Vive Lafayette!
Those were Julien Icher’s closing words after Wednesday’s historic marker dedication in Lafayette Park, 197 years to the day when the acclaimed French general, Marquis de Lafayette, visited the site during his 1824-25 farewell tour of the United States.
And, thanks to the efforts of Seneca County Historian Walt Gable; Icher, president of The Lafayette Trail Inc., the New York National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Lafayette’s visit to this small Seneca County village will live on through this new marker on the eastern corner of Lafayette Park.
About 50 people gathered Wednesday afternoon for its unveiling and heard remarks from Gable and other special guests associated with the project, which Gable spearheaded after seeing the dedication of a similar marker last fall in Syracuse’s Clinton Square.
President James Monroe and Congress invited Gen. Lafayette to tour the then 24 U.S. states in 1824-25 to rally excitement for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Lafayette was made an honorary U.S. citizen for his service in the Revolutionary War, in which he rose to the rank of Major General and became a close friend of George Washington’s — even naming his son Georges Washington Lafayette after America’s first president.
On that 1824-25 tour, Lafayette stopped in several Finger Lakes locations while en route from Rochester to Syracuse. He arrived in Waterloo on June 8, 1825 with that visit marred by tragedy: Capt. Jehiel P. Parsons was killed when a cannon being used to greet Lafayette burst. His death is noted in the marker’s text, and Gable read a condolence letter that Lafayette penned to Parsons’ mother, to whom Lafayette sent $1,000.
The Waterloo marker is the 89th erected in locations across the U.S. where Lafayette stopped on his grand tour. Earlier this week, markers were also dedicated elsewhere in New York in Beacon, West Point and Troy.
During his remarks, Icher noted those gathered might be wondering why a 28-year-old French man was showing up in their town for this dedication, but as founder and president of The Lafayette Trail Inc., it’s clear his passion for Lafayette’s contributions runs deep.
Efforts to erect these historical markers and share Lafayette’s journey in the podcasts “Follow the Frenchman” honor his role in democracy in both France and the U.S., he said.
Icher yelled out “un, deux, trois” and then those chosen to lift the black covering off the marker did so, unveiling the blue monument trimmed in red for the crowd to see.