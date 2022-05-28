WATERLOO — The public is invited to the dedication of the Lafayette’s Tour historic marker in Lafayette Park at 3 p.m. June 8.
This event takes place on the 197th anniversary of the actual day that the French Maj. Gen. Lafayette stopped in Waterloo during his travel that day from Rochester to Syracuse. This was part of his “farewell visit” to the then 24 states of the United States in 1824-25 at the invitation of President James Monroe and the U.S. Congress.
So far, a Lafayette’s Tour marker has been erected at more than 90 places where Lafayette stopped during this visit. The Waterloo marker has special significance in that it also refers to the tragic death of Captain Jehiel Parsons of Waterloo, killed when a swivel gun announcing Lafayette’s arrival exploded.
The special guest speaker at this dedication ceremony will be Julien Pierre Icher, president of The Lafayette Trail Inc. Icher is a 28-year-old French national and graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, one of the few French Grandes Ecoles. He holds a bachelor’s degree with a double major in history and geography, as well as two master’s degrees: one in human geography, the other in digital geographies. At age 24, he accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron as the youngest delegation during Macron’s state visit to Washington, D.C. in April 2018. Icher’s mission was to help emphasize the historical bonds of friendship that have formally united France and the U.S. since the signing of the Treaty of Alliance in 1778, and the critical role that Lafayette played.
Also speaking briefly at this marker dedication event will be Seneca County Manager C. Mitchell Rowe and Seneca County Historian Walter Gable. Representatives of the area chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will also be in attendance.
For more information, please contact Walter Gable at wgable@co.seneca.ny.us (315) 729-6211.