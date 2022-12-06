SENECA FALLS — After nine years on the bench, Town Justice LaVerne “Chuck” Lafler will leave Dec. 31.
Lafler’s resignation letter, with words of thanks for town support during his tenure, will be on today’s Town Board agenda. The 6 p.m. meeting slated for the town’s Ovid Street municipal building.
Lafler, a Republican, is a former Seneca Falls police officer and member of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in November 2013.
“I am stepping down to focus more time on my family and other life pursuits,” Lafler wrote in an email. “I value the nine years that I’ve had on the bench. I’m grateful to the people of Seneca Falls for their trust and support over these many years.”
The board likely will seek applicants for appointment to serve as one of the town’s two town justices until the next election. The other justice is Democrat Steve Kelley.
In other items on tonight’s agenda:
• Trustees will hear about the resignation of police Sgt. Sebastian Gentile and the retirement of Highway Department worker Donavan Stilwell.
• The board will consider resolutions to provide incentives for current town police officers and for the hiring of officers by way of lateral transfers from other agencies.