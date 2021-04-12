GENEVA — Lakeside property owners can help protect the bodies of water they border with environmentally friendly landscaping.
The Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes, which represents seven of the 11 Finger Lakes, will sponsor its inaugural Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week activities May 2-8.
The week of events will include free resources and virtual education sessions. Expert will discussing topics related to lake-friendly living practices, ranging from citizen science efforts to sustainable vineyard management.
“With a common mission to protect water quality, this collaborative effort by seven Finger Lakes organizations will educate and engage watershed residents, local governments and businesses to adopt practices that will help protect and preserve our lakes for sustainable water quality, recreational use and tourism,” said Maura Toole of the Lake Friendly Living Coalition.
Keynote speakers for the webinars are landscaping expert Doug Tallamy, and Cornell Cooperative Extension water and ecology educator Camille Marcotte.
“The Finger Lakes region has always been on of working together to advance important services for the betterment of the community,” said Margie Creamer, president of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance. “Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week is another example of how working together, we can increase impact beyond what any one organization can do alone.”
Residents and businesses are encouraged to show their support by taking the pledge to incorporate lake-friendly living practices at home or related to their business activities. They also are asked to put lake-friendly living signs provided by various lake associations in their yards.
All sessions are open to the public, and preregistration is required. A calendar of events, webinar registration and speaker information can be found at www.flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.