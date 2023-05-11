GENEVA — May is Lake Friendly Living Awareness Month, a month that focuses on making an impact, and empowering and inspiring communities to take action to preserve and protect the Finger Lakes.
The Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes, representing nine of the 11 Finger Lakes, has announced several events for May. They include virtual sessions and in-person events that are free to participants. Impact events cover lake cleanup efforts, invasive species management, riparian buffer planting,s and rain garden plantings.
The two virtual presentations:
• Nancy Muller, executive director of the New York State Federation of Lake Associations and coordinator of the Citizens Statewide Lakes Assessment Program, will talk at 7 p.m. May 17.
• Sam Quinn, coordinator of the Private Lands Initiative with the Restoration Science Center at the SUNY Environmental College of Science and Forestry, and Dr. Donald Leopold, a professor at SUNY ESF, will talk on the value to lakes from transitioning turf lawns into wildlife and watershed-friendly meadows.
The sessions are open to the public. Pre-register at www.flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living. Find information on impact events and keynote speakers on that website, also.
“As president of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance, I am reassured when I see the impact from each of the Finger Lakes regarding the protection of their watersheds,” Margie Creamer said. “The knowledge that each lake association illustrates, with their Lake Friendly Living representatives, is outstanding in reaching their audience with both webinars and in-person presentations and hands-on tasks.”
Residents and businesses are encouraged to show their support by pledging to incorporate lake-friendly living practices into home and business activities. They also are urged to post yard signs in support of lake-friendly living.
For more information, call Kaitlin Fello at 315-945-0888.