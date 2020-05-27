GENEVA — A Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is aimed at helping lake residents and businesses protect the quality of the deepest of the Finger Lakes.
And, Lake Friendly Living is available to households and businesses throughout the Seneca Lake Watershed, which stretches from Chemung County north to Ontario County.
“We are proud to announce this much-needed program,” Pure Waters President Jacob Welch said. “With over 700 members and 200 active volunteers, this is one more way to engage residents who live in the watershed to help protect Seneca Lake for years to come.”
The program encourages watershed residents to pledge their desire to reduce the impacts of runoff and pollutants on the lake, which is the freshwater resource for more than 100,000 people. The pledge includes practices like disposing of hazardous waste properly, maintaining septic systems, and agreeing to use less harmful lawn-care practices.
Program leader Maura Toole said there are many resources online and in print.
“We also plan to offer workshops and other community events to help engage watershed residents,” Toole said.
Visit the Lake Friendly Living website at senecalake.org/lakefriendlyliving to register a pledge and access information and resources. Lake Friendly Living signs and decals will be available.
Those interested in advanced landscaping and gardening projects can move on to become lake stewards. Lake steward practices include rain barrels, rain gardens, natural erosion buffers, and the use of native vegetation.