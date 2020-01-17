GENEVA — The data-driven Jefferson Project gives advance warning of harmful algal blooms on Lake George and Skaneateles Lake.
The possibility of it working on Seneca, Cayuga, Canandaigua and Keuka lakes was floated Wednesday at the 2020 Finger Lakes Research Conference, “Threats to the Finger Lakes,” at the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. It was sponsored by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
Rick Relyea, director of the Jefferson Project at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and director of the Darrin Fresh Water Institute, explained the project to a crowd numbering more than 200 and suggested it could be a model for other lakes around the world.
The Finger Lakes has experienced a large increase in HABs in recent years.
“We did not understand a lot about why HABs are occurring so much,” Relyea said. “We had a lot to learn. We knew the problem was getting worse, with an estimated $4 billion economic impact nationwide. The HABs were also producing toxins we’ve never seen before, even in Skaneateles Lake, one of the best protected lakes around. It was a surprise to see an outbreak there.”
The Jefferson Project is a collaboration among RPI, IBM Research and The FUND for Lake George. They combined to develop an “unprecedented” approach to studying fresh water, with a goal of understanding the impacts of human activities and how best to mitigate those impacts.
Relyea said the project has created “the smartest lake in the world” in Lake George. By using sophisticated testing equipment and constant data collection on weather, temperature, wind speed, currents and turbidity from nutrients, it’s allowed for the prediction of when a HABs outbreak is likely to occur a few days before it happens. He called that a benefit to municipalities using a body of water as a drinking source.
Relyea said the Jefferson Project was brought to Skaneateles Lake in Onondaga County last summer for four months of intense data collection, allowing them to predict a HABs outbreak several days in advance.
“That was very helpful to the city of Syracuse and its water system, which uses the lake as a water source,” he said. “They can take steps to mitigate if they know in advance.”
“We are ready to move to other places in the world with our model, but we prefer to focus on New York water bodies first. We’re excited about this partnership of science, powerful analytics and technology.”
Relyea noted the importance of several other common-sense steps that can be taken to prevent or mitigate HABs, such as upgrading or replacing old septic systems near the lakes, upgrading municipal wastewater treatment plants that discharge into a lake, the use of intense sensors, and reducing the flow of nutrients into the lake.
The project builds a computing program platform that captures and analyzes data from a network of sensors tracking water quality and movement. The sensors are on land, in streams, and in the lake, measuring a large volume of data related to weather, water runoff, water circulation and water quality. The incoming data is sent to multiple computers that allow researchers to predict weather events and water runoff with precision.
Relyea acknowledged the program is costly, but given the negative impacts of HABs, could be worth the investment.
The day-long conference also featured a panel discussions by citizen HABs programmers for Seneca and Canandaigua lakes, a talk on invasive zebra mussels in New York lakes, and maintaining the state’s water resources.