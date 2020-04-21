CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua, under construction with plans to open later this year, has scheduled a virtual job fair to begin staffing the high-end hotel.
Facilitated by Indeed Events, the career fair will be Thursday. It will focus on staffing all operational positions. To RSVP for the career fair or to learn more details, visit events.indeed.com/event/40636.
“The Lake House team is excited to begin staffing our operation as we approach our highly anticipated opening this year,” said Simon Dewar, general manager. “We welcome all applicants who are interested in a hands-on approach to hospitality and share our goals of providing guests and patrons with the best experience possible.”
The team will be interviewing applicants for full- and part-time servers, bussers and bartenders for the Sand Bar, the first building on the campus planning to open this year. Interviews also will be held for the restaurant’s full- and part-time cooks, executive stewards, banquet servers, a full-time senior maintenance engineer and part-time valet attendants.
Lake House officials also announced the hiring of Geneva native Kevin Kenyon as food and beverage director. After beginning his career at a series of private clubs, Kenyon was director of restaurants at the Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island and director of outlets at the LVX Preferred Hotel Houstonian in Houston.
Kenyon earned a bachelor of hotel management degree from the State University of New York at Delhi.
“I acquired a passion for hospitality at a young age,” Kenyon said in a news release announcing his hiring. “In my new role at The Lake House, I am thrilled to help craft the hotel’s culinary programming by drawing from my experience in previous roles. Working in tandem with u new executive chef, we aim to bring new offerings to the area and elevate the region as a gastronomic destination in the state and beyond.”
Lake House is being built on the site of the former Inn on the Lake at the north end of Canandaigua Lake. That property was demolished to make way for the new campus, which is being developed by the Sands family, founders of Canandaigua Wine Co. The project is designed by The Brooklyn Home Company, led by Bill Caleo, his sister, designer Lyndsay Caleo Karol, and her artist husband, Fitzhugh Karol, and Studio Tack of New York City.
The development of the hotel is led by Caleo and Doug Bennett, the grandchildren of Marvin and Mickey Sands.
The campus features 125 guest rooms and suites, a timber-framed events barn, a pool, year-round hot tub, a spa, a wellness center and boardwalk for water sports. It features casual and fine dining options, including a soon-to-be-named signature restaurant, newly-integrated New York Kitchen and a re-imagined Sand Bar, which may open by Memorial Day weekend. Developers plan to open the hotel in August.
More information can be found at lakehousecanandaigua.com.