At the bottom of Lake Ontario off the coast of Wayne County are 200 years’ worth of well-preserved ships and more, drawing divers from around the country.
County officials believe that with additional protections and promotion, it could generate more revenue for Wayne’s tourism business.
Four years ago, the county — along with Cayuga, Oswego and St. Lawrence — urged the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to consider designating a National Marine Sanctuary for the eastern Lake Ontario region.
That effort appears to be finally paying off.
Last week, the NOAA released its draft proposal — one of two alternatives — for a national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River.
It would be the 15th marine sanctuary designated by NOAA. One of those “sanctuaries” is a national monument, The USS Monitor, a Civil War ironclad sunk off the coast of North Carolina.
The state said the “the proposed sanctuary designation celebrates upstate New York’s unique maritime heritage and provides a national stage for promoting the region’s tourism and recreational opportunities.”
In one of two proposals, the NOAA would designate a 1,786-square mile area of Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region adjacent to Jefferson, Wayne, Oswego, Cayuga, and St. Lawrence counties, where 64 known shipwrecks spanning more than 200 years can be found. There is also one aircraft, and the state believes there may be an additional 20 shipwrecks and three more aircraft in the four-county zone.
A second proposal by NOAA would designate a smaller zone of 1,724 square-miles that essentially removes the Thousand Islands area.
Often referred to as underwater parks, a national marine sanctuary “would enhance many existing state and federal protections for shipwrecks without limiting uses like fishing, boating, and shipping,” said the state, adding it would also bring “new opportunities for research, educational programming, community engagement and economic development.”
The state would co-manage the sanctuary with the NOAA.
Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who represents three of the four counties in the proposed sanctuary region, issued a statement praising the plan.
“Designating the southeastern portion of Lake Ontario as a National Marine Sanctuary will provide important protections for its unique maritime resources and deliver a boost for local tourism and the region’s economy,” Katko said. “I’ve long recognized the importance of this designation and have been a vocal advocate for it. I applaud NOAA for ushering this process along and releasing its draft plan.”
NOAA is seeking public comments on the plan.
“Any possible new sanctuary is a big deal for NOAA, the surrounding community and the nation,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “This is the public’s opportunity to weigh in on how to best preserve the rich history of this unique place.”
The federal agency is hosting four public meetings in August on the draft proposal and is collecting public comments:
• Wednesday, Aug.18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. 26 E. First St., Oswego.
• Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Drive.
And two virtual meetings. Go to https://bit.ly/3wyC6z2 for details on how to attend virtually.
For more information on the proposed sanctuary and to submit comments, which are being accepted through Sept. 10, go to the Federal Register notice: NOAA-NOS-2021-0050.