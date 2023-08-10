GENEVA — The developers of a $25.2 million hotel and luxury townhome project on Lochland Road are telling city officials the pause in work at the site is temporary.
In a letter to Mayor Steve Valentino, which he read at last week’s City Council meeting, Adam Dechow, director of sales and marketing for the developer, Rivers Edge Capital, emphasized Lake’s Edge Seneca is moving ahead.
“Despite unfortunate rumors circulating about the project’s recent work stoppage, we want to reassure the city of Geneva that this interruption is only temporary,” he wrote. “It is a necessary measure taken to address minor financing challenges caused by the failure of a previous lending partner to fulfill their obligations. However, we have swiftly and decisively reacted by replacing that financier with a stronger and more reliable partner.
“This change ensures that the project remains on track despite current economic difficulties,” Dechow continued. “We want to emphasize that our company is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure the ultimate success of the Lake’s Edge Seneca development and maximize its positive impact on the city of Geneva and its community.”
Dechow said the company made a decision to focus on the townhome portion of the project, which is closer to the lake and not visible from Lochland Road (Route 14).
“By prioritizing this phase of the project, we aim to expedite the realization of tax benefits for the city of Geneva,” he said. “We recognize and appreciate the continuous support shown by the community toward this project. It is with this support in mind that we are determined to deliver something exceptional to the area — a development that will bring lasting positive changes to Geneva.”
Dechow told the Finger Lakes Times in late July that “the financing issue has been resolved,” and added that “financing takes time, especially in today’s climate. We felt it was best to pause everything while we completed this financial closing.”
He said construction will resume in August “and will not have any impact on our planned schedule.”
There was no construction activity on the site as of Tuesday afternoon.
Dechow said two townhome buildings under construction at the 13-acre site will be completed before spring 2024, “which is what our buyers have been aware of.”
For the second time in two months, Lake’s Edge Seneca was discussed at a Geneva IDA meeting. In December 2021, the board granted a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement of $5.8 million over 15 years for the project, along with sales and mortgage tax exemptions. Plans include a 113-room luxury hotel and a 7,000-square-foot restaurant.
The townhomes are not part of the PILOT.
IDA Board Chair Anne Nenneau made a correction from a statement she made at the July meeting that 17 of 23 townhomes currently being constructed have sold. She said there are “17 interested parties,” but that “no documents have been signed.”
Jason Fulton, an IDA member who asked about the project at the IDA’s July meeting, said Friday that Lake’s Edge Seneca developers face serious challenges.
“I don’t think they have the path to success right now,” he said. “Now, you’ve got a lack of confidence that’s causing issues for people to commit (to purchasing) because there’s a stall on the project.”
Other challenges, said Fulton — he works in the hotel industry — include higher construction costs and a sharp decline in the Airbnb business, “meaning, as investments, they might not be attractive.”
“It has become a very difficult path to succeed for this developer,” Fulton continued. “I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it’s difficult. There’s going to be a lot that needs to go in their favor to make this happen.”
Nenneau said the former American Legion property is “very valuable,” and if Rivers Edge falters she’s hopeful it would be picked up by another developer.
Fulton emphasized he wants Lake’s Edge to succeed.
“I think for the betterment of Geneva this project is fantastic,” he said.
“We don’t want to see anyone fail,” Nenneau added.