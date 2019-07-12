GENEVA — Nancy Taylor’s trips around this Ontario County city have unearthed many of the photos for the Lake to Lake Women’s Community-Birthday Calendar.
Plus, she was quite familiar with this year’s featured selection already.
This year’s 56th annual calendar — which is Lake to Lake Women’s biggest annual fundraiser — will feature a photograph of the sculpture of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus.
Taylor, who was a longtime employee of the Colleges, explained that she had always thought of featuring an image of the statue in the calendar. The induction of new HWS President Joyce Jacobsen gave her the opportunity to do so.
“The photo was very appropriate because of the new president,” said Taylor, who chairs the Lake to Lake Women’s calendar drive. “(Jacobsen) read a book about Elizabeth Blackwell, and she became a kind of role model for her.”
Taylor added that the image also serves as an early celebration of Elizabeth Blackwell’s 200th birthday, which is coming up in 2021.
HWS Professor of Art and Architecture Ted Aub and renowned area photographer Neil Sjoblom collaborated with Taylor to make the image a part of the calendar.
Lake to Lake Women invites community participation with its calendar preparations. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, graduation date or some other special occasion, anyone who would like an individual listing can pay 50 cents to do so. Call Taylor at (315) 789-2899 as soon as possible with the information.
The calendars cost $5. Advance orders are encouraged and can be placed by calling Taylor no later than Aug. 10.
Proceeds from calendar listings and sales support graduation awards presented to students at Geneva and Waterloo high schools, as well as Mynderse Academy. Some of the money raised goes to New York Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund scholarships in Region 7. According to that organization’s website, fellowships are awarded annually to qualified women pursuing graduate studies.
