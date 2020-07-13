GENEVA — Nancy Taylor acknowledges that many of the members of Lake to Lake Women live in Seneca Falls.
However, this year’s choice of a Seneca Falls sculpture featuring Amelia Bloomer, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony to grace the cover of the group’s annual Community-Birthday calendar wasn’t the direct result of a request by one of those members.
“When I was recuperating from a situation with my leg, one of the aides that was here, I happened to say to her, ‘Can you google on your computer? Do you have a picture of the three ladies in SF that Ted Aub sculpted?’” remembered Taylor, who chairs Lake to Lake Women’s annual calendar drive. “We pulled it up. It’s really very nice — it overlooks Van Cleef Lake and Trinity Episcopal Church — and Neil Sjoblom had already taken a picture of the sculpture with the masks on the ladies. It goes well with the times.”
Sales of the calendar, which cost $5 apiece, represent Lake to Lake Women’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.
For the second year in a row, the cover will feature a piece sculpted by Aub, a professor of Art and Architecture at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Last year, the sculpture of Elizabeth Blackwell that is on the HWS campus appeared on the front of the calendar.
Geneva on the Lake, White Springs Manor, Smith Opera House and Belhurst Castle are some of the iconic places that have been featured on past covers.
As always, the organization is inviting community members to list a birthday, anniversary, graduation date or some other special occasion. An individual listing costs 50 cents. Call Taylor at (315) 789-2899 with your listing.
Calendar orders are due by calling Taylor no later than Aug. 30.
Part of the proceeds from individual listings and sales support graduation awards presented to students at Geneva, Waterloo, Romulus and South Seneca high schools, and Mynderse Academy. Romulus and South Seneca were added to that list this year.
“We’re trying to reach out to the schools in the area to let them know we do have an opportunity for them, particularly if they’re going on to college,” Taylor said. “Even though $150 doesn’t seem like a lot, we think it will help these students.”
Additionally, some of the proceeds go to New York Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund scholarships in Region 7. Those awards assist qualified women pursuing graduate studies.
Lake to Lake Women was chartered as Geneva Business & Professional Women in April 1930. Mildred B. Freeman, a longtime club member and owner of Freeman Business School, is credited with hatching the idea of the calendar drive.
Anyone interested in joining Lake to Lake Women is urged to call Taylor for more information.