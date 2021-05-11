GENEVA — Lake to Lake Women has planned a dinner meeting for next week, and reservations are due by Friday.
The organization will meet at 7 p.m. May 18 at The Cobblestone Restaurant at the corner of Pre-Emption Road and Routes 5&20.
Those attending will order from the menu.
Lake to Lake Women will install its officers for 2021-22. Jacquie Shellman, president of NYS Women Inc., will install Nancy Taylor as Lake to Lake Women president, Lynn Patti as vice president, and Adriene Emmo as secretary and treasurer.
Guests or those interesting in joining Lake to Lake Women are asked to call Emmo at (315) 521-3461 by Friday. Lake to Lake Women members will be called for their reservation no later than Friday.