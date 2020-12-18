GENEVA — Having a public beach on the north end of Seneca Lake in or near Lakefront Park has drawbacks, including the cost, City Council was told Wednesday.
That is causing some Councilors to suggest a public swimming pool might be a better option.
Meeting with consultants from Saratoga Associates, Council discussed a study on locating a public beach at two possible spots: near the current boat launch site east of the Welcome Center (Option 1) and at Jennings Beach under the Routes 5&20 overpass and railroad tracks west of Lakefront Park (Option 2). The study looked at state Health Department code requirements for a swimming beach, along with other factors.
Option 1 has a major issue with the discharge pipe from the city wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue emptying into Marsh Creek and then into the lake near the proposed beach area. There also is an issue with possible contamination of the lake bottom soil from the wastewater effluent and nutrients that enter the lake and flow northward.
Consultants said the discharge pipe would need to be located further out into the lake at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000 per linear foot for 500 to 1,500 feet. That would come in addition to the $1.3 million estimated cost of putting in a public beach that meets state Health Department standards making the total estimated cost $4 million.
Option 2 has issues that include the need for a fence to separate it from the railroad tracks, lack of parking and other amenities, questions about ownership and easements, and an estimated cost of $2 million.
Councilor Bill Pealer suggested the city consider a spray park.
"Spray parks have shown to be a good addition to quality of life, are economically feasible and environmentally sound. For every $1 invested in one, the return is $7. It's a good, soft infrastructure investment," said consultant Greg Andrus.
It was said a spray park might cause a family with young children to stop and use the facility while passing through on Routes 5&20.
"It could offer good symmetry with other amenities at the lakefront," said consultant Emily Gardner.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said all the swimming pools he and others used while growing up — the American Legion and Watkins Glen State Park — are closed.
"What about a pool at the lakefront? A pool and splash park could appeal to children of all ages, as well as adults," he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan voiced enthusiasm for the idea, saying too many children grow up in Geneva not knowing how to swim and a pool could help solve that problem plus be a nice gathering place for the community. It was suggested that the consultants also do a feasibility study on a swimming pool and spray park.
"There are a lot of negatives to swimming beaches, including the fact that they are not the answer to swimming in the lake," said Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall.
But Councilor-at-Large Anthony Noone said a beach would be a good addition, citing Kershaw Park Beach in Canandaigua as a popular spot.
"We should pursue a beach and maybe a spray park," Noone said.
The city's 2009 Lakefront and Downtown Development Plan noted that a waterfront improvement study would be needed to investigate the fiscal and logistical feasibility of shoreline infrastructure development, including a proposed swimming beach.
The Saratoga Associates study said Option 1 is about 10 acres, with 6.4 acres of land and 3 acres of water. The Marsh Creek discharge point is within 750 feet of the proposed beach, too close to meet state requirements. Also, e coli bacteria levels from sampling exceeded state standards, so Option 1 was deemed "unsuitable" for public recreation.
That shifted the focus to Option 2. Saratoga said Jennings Beach is not locally owned and is a state Department of Transportation right of way, used informally by some residents as a beach. Access is over railroad tracks or through the Routes 5&20 underpass. It is 0.6 acres of land and 1.9 acres of water. It is also within a 100-year flood plain.
It has a storm drainage concrete pipe that runs through the site into the lake, which causes high e coli levels during high precipitation events. The consultants said that would have to be mitigated in some way for use as a public swimming beach. Soil samples also were taken in the area and revealed lead, arsenic and mercury, with the arsenic and mercury levels exceeding state standards for commercial use.
Council was told that Option 2 was feasible as a beach, with mitigation steps to address environmental concerns and steps taken to acquire the property from the state. Saratoga said its design must maintain a high environmental and program level.
It was noted that it would cost the city more money to have Saratoga do a feasibility study of a spray park or municipal pool. Council did not make further commitments Wednesday.