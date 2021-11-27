GENEVA — The developers of a mixed-use project planned for the former Geneva American Legion property on Lochland Road are asking the city’s Industrial Development Agency to approve tax breaks of over $8 million.
The project, Lake’s Edge Seneca, will feature a 111-room luxury hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant and wedding/event venue, as well as a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a brewery. It will be built on land overlooking Seneca Lake on the city’s south side.
Construction costs are estimated at $25.2 million, according to the developer, Lake’s Edge Inn & Suites LLC of Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
The company’s second development on the site, a 51-unit luxury townhome project, is not eligible for tax incentives.
The city IDA will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to hear comments on the financial assistance package being proposes for Lake’s Edge, owned by River’s Edge Capital.
The project has received site-plan approval from the city Planning Board, and the final step is the tax-incentive package before the IDA. The agency will not vote on the package Tuesday, but does have a meeting set for Friday, where a vote is planned, city officials said.
According to documents included in Lake’s Edge’s financial assistance application, the cost of the Legion land acquisition is $1.7 million, and developers hope to begin construction in March 2022.
The tax incentives proposed:
• An estimated sales tax exemption of $1.4 million on facility construction, fixtures and equipment.
• An estimated mortgage tax exemption of $176,476.
• An estimated property tax abatement package of $6.9 million over 15 years for the taxing entities — the city, county and school district (including library). Under the payment in lieu of taxes agreement, Lake’s Edge would pay a gradually larger amount of money to each of the taxing entities — from nearly $30,000 the first year to nearly $875,000 in the 15th year of the PILOT. The property would be assessed at full value after the 15-year PILOT.
For example, the city would get a little over $11,000 in revenue in the first year of the PILOT and more than $323,000 in tax revenue in the 15th year. The application for assistance does not break down how much the city would receive with no PILOT in place, only the total amount of the taxing entities.
That 15-year figure is mentioned in the cost/benefit analysis completed by the IDA, as well as in the PILOT estimate worksheet. However, there is a 20-year PILOT schedule notated in Lake’s Edge’s application for assistance.
Anne Nenneau, chair of the IDA’s governing board, said the developers had requested a 20-year PILOT, but the agency is offering a 15-year plan, to which Lake’s Edge is apparently agreeable.
Some neighbors of the project are urging the IDA to reject the PILOT for Lake’s Edge Seneca, claiming it is unnecessary.
“The usual justification for granting a PILOT, that the developer will take the project to another community, does not apply here,” wrote Joan Fratangelo in the letter to the Finger Lakes Times that will run in Monday’s paper. “The unique and beautiful location on Seneca Lake, on a state highway which is a major tourist route, cannot be duplicated.
“This tax giveaway is an issue for all city of Geneva taxpayers,” Fratangelo continued. “IDA members are not elected but appointed by City Council. They need to understand that residents of the city who pay taxes are opposed to the granting of a PILOT in this particular situation.”
The developers disagree.
“To ensure stabilization of the asset, the PILOT will offset costs associated with operations as well as any unanticipated cost of … construction,” Lakes Edge says in its project description filed with the IDA.
It also noted that PILOTs were awarded to Canandaigua-Finger Lakes Resort in the city of Canandaigua, which is still under construction, and the Lakehouse in Canandaigua, the boutique hotel that replaced the former Inn on the Lake. Those PILOTs “puts Lake’s Edge Seneca at a competitive disadvantage,” claims Lakes Edge in that description.
The developer also cites the economic impact of the Geneva project, explaining that the hotel and restaurant will generate 20-30 full-time jobs and 10-20 part time positions, along with 75-100 temporary jobs.
It expects that “once stabilized,” the two businesses will generate a yearly payroll of $1.2 to $1.4 million and gross receipts of $4.8 million to $5 million.
Further, Lakes Edge believes the development will enhance the region’s tourism draw.
“All applications of the project facilitate commerce within the city of Geneva, Ontario County and the state of New York, drawing leisure and commercial demand from sources who may not have considered this location in the past,” the company says.
Currently, the property is exempt from taxation, as the Geneva American Legion is a tax-exempt organization.
The Legion itself is moving to a new location on Routes 5&20.