WATERLOO — Two vacant, blighted and tax-delinquent homes are being eyed by the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corp.
The land bank, an affiliate of Seneca County, wants the county to sell the properties at 1473 Pleasant St. in the hamlet of Willard and 17 S. Walnut St. in the village of Waterloo to the bank for $1 each when the county foreclosure sale takes place in May.
In his 2022 report to the county Board of Supervisors last week, land bank CEO Joseph McGrath said the two properties have blighted houses on them and, if acquired, would be rehabilitated and resold, or demolished and redeveloped with new houses, possibly in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Last year, McGrath said the land bank acquired six properties from the foreclosure list. Houses on five of the parcels were demolished. The house on the sixth property also will be demolished, pending the land bank securing the funding for the work.
The six properties: 8388 Knight St., Interlaken; 1372 Prospect St., Willard; 2261 and 2271 E. Seneca St., Lodi; 2125 W. Seneca St., Ovid; and 108 Mynderse St., Seneca Falls. Also last year, the land bank sold 101 Virginia St. in Waterloo to David Wagenhauser for $3,000. Wagehauser is rehabilitating the house into his single-family residence.
“Mr. Wagenhauser is from Brockport and is now living out of state,” McGrath said. “He does these projects for a living and wants to move back to upstate New York. We put the property on the market and sold it to to him.”
McGrath also told supervisors that a housing needs assessment is expected to be completed in May, providing information and limited recommendations for the next steps in improving the county’s housing stock.