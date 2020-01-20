WATERLOO — The Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank plans to acquire up to six vacant and abandoned properties from Seneca County’s final foreclosure list this spring.
However, the future of the corporation and others like it is murky, given the lack of funding guarantee from the state beyond 2020.
The Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank was established five years ago with money from the state Attorney General’s Office. That funding came from settlements with the nation’s largest banks related to misconduct that contributed to the sub-prime mortgage/housing crisis of 2010-11.
“The attorney general may not dedicate any more settlement funds to state land banks beyond 2020,” said Joseph McGrath, the land bank’s executive director, when delivering his annual report to the county Board of Supervisors last week. “The New York State Land Bank Association is actively lobbying for dedicated funding in the state budget.”
McGrath said the local land bank’s goal is to spend the remaining grant funds it has received on 2020 acquisitions.
“Future projects could be focused on brownfield or environmentally challenged properties within the county,” he added.
The deadline for Seneca County property owners to bring their taxes up to date is March 6. Foreclosure proceedings on tax-delinquent properties would begin after that date, and those parcels would be sold at am April 15 auction.
McGrath reported that 460 of the county’s properties could face foreclosure this year, with 360 of them still delinquent.
The land bank’s mission is to rehabilitate the properties it acquires for resale, or have the structures demolished and the vacant parcels sold for new development. The goal is to make each a tax-generating, neighborhood-enhancing property.
Two of the 12 properties the land bank has in its inventory, at 101 Virginia St. in Waterloo and 156 Fall St. in Seneca Falls, are targeted for rehabilitation and resale.
The Waterloo property is one of the village’s more iconic and historic homes. The land bank obtained the property in 2018 and had InSite Architecture LLC complete a feasibility study for a full rehabilitation of the structure in September 2019. That was done with the help of a grant from the Landmark Society of Western New York.
The plan is to create four rental apartments in the stately home, the number required to make the entire rehab project economically feasible. The estimated cost for full rehab is $655,800.
The study assumes the owner will get funding from historic tax credits, an Industrial Development Agency loan, a traditional bank mortgage, and $250,000 of capital from the owner.
The land bank is working to eliminate soft costs to make the project attractive for a developer, including having the property listed on the National Register, applying for a zoning variance to allow for a quartet of apartments, and applying for a lower property assessment.
McGrath said the hope is to issue a request for proposals for the purchase and development this year.
“We have demolished and removed a crumbling garage, cleared up the yard, took more than 7 tons of trash from inside and outside the home, replaced windows and doors, and stabilized the building,” he said.
The Seneca Falls property was acquired in 2019 for rehabilitation. Enterprise Community Partners Inc. has $125,000 budgeted from a 2019-20 grant. The land bank is partnering with Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services to turn the house into two rental units. INHS will take control of the property and lease the two apartments after rehabilitation.
Predevelopment work completed to date is Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments, an asbestos survey, a risk assessment for lead, and a cost estimate. In addition, a co-development agreement has been drafted.