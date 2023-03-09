SENECA FALLS — A load of foundry sand from ITT Goulds Pumps has been isolated after radioactivity was detected by scanners at Seneca Meadows landfill Feb. 24.
Goulds officials did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.
But Kyle Black, district manager for Waste Connections, parent company of Seneca Meadows, confirmed the incident, as did state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 officials in Avon.
“Our radiation detection equipment alerted the scale house team when material that originated from ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls arrived on our scales for safe disposal and was immediately segregated for further investigation,” Black wrote in an emailed statement. “Our environmental compliance team was engaged and safely followed our process, which involves a thorough investigation to communicate and assist the generator, ITT Goulds Pumps, and DEC in identifying the material in question.
“The load is still segregated and isolated, and ITT and the DEC are investigating the source of the material and a plan for proper safe disposal,” he added.
Andrea Pedrick, from the DEC Region 8 Office of Communication Services, said in an emailed statement: “Investigators with DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations Unit are investigating the source of the material that originated from ITT ... In accordance with SMI’s procedures, the load is isolated at the landfill with safeguards in place to ensure that it won’t be disposed of at the landfill. ITT’s radiation consultant and DEC are investigating and determining plans for disposal at an authorized facility to ensure protection of public health and the environment. DEC will continue to provide rigorous oversight of the facility.
Black said the landfill’s longstanding radiation detection safeguards to prevent hazardous material from entering the Route 414 landfill, the state’s largest, “performed exactly as designed.”
At Tuesday night’s Seneca Falls Town Board meeting, Black again addressed the incident, as well as a March 4 fire in a leachate evaporation unit.
“The fire was reported at 8:15 p.m. and was out by 9 p.m,” Black said. “It was contained to the unit and no leachate was leaked. The system worked well.”
A similar Skagen evaporation unit that de-waters leachate caught fire Sept. 2, 2022, and had to be replaced.
Board member Steve Churchill noted that this was the second fire at the landfill in six months, which Black acknowledged. He said an investigation has begun, with involvement from the manufacturer of the evaporation unit.
“We’ll figure out what happened and share it with you,” Black said.
Regarding the radiation detection, Black said the isotope identified is Radium 226, which he said occurs naturally in sand used in the foundry to make castings.
“The DEC and ITT Goulds Pumps officials were informed of the detection, the load was segregated and isolated and the amount of radioactivity was a low level that did not harm anyone,” Black said.
Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski said she understands that SMI’s radiation detection system is at a higher sensitivity standard than than DEC requires.
Black said its equipment detects radioactivity two times greater than background radioactivity, adding that every load of waste taken to the landfill is scanned. He added that Goulds shut down the foundry to scan and isolate the source and DEC is working with the company on a plan to mitigate the situation.
Churchill questioned whether hazardous items are kept out of the landfill. Black said the landfill is not permitted to take hazardous waste and so, does not.
Later, Churchill sponsored a resolution requesting a ban on the transportation and disposal of hazardous or toxic waste from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment of Feb. 7 in the state and specifically, any Finger Lakes area landfill.
The resolution noted that Seneca Meadows is a “potential” disposal site for the contaminated soil or toxic chemicals from Ohio and allowing it to be disposed of in the landfill “would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of our community.”
It calls on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the DEC to ban the transportation and disposal of the East Palestine derailment waste in the state and any Finger Lakes landfill.
Black again said Seneca Meadows is not allowed to handle hazardous waste. Supervisor Mike Ferrara proposed an amendment to remove references to Seneca Meadows in two of the “whereas” clauses of the motion. Churchill argued the DEC could take steps to allow SMI to take the Ohio waste, which is why he used the word “potential” in the resolution.
The amendment was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Churchill opposed. The amended motion then passed unanimously.