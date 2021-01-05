SENECA FALLS — The proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows Landfill will be the center of attention at tonight’s Town Board meeting.
SMI applied for state Department of Environmental Conservation approval in August to expand solid waste disposal into a 50-acre “valley infill” area in the original Tantalo landfill area off the 400-acre facility, the state’s largest in terms of volume.
That was not made known until December. SMI officials said if approved, the expansion would add 15 years to the life of the landfill.
But it also appears the expansion would be in conflict with town Local Law 3 of 2016, which requires the closing of the landfill by Dec. 31, 2025 and no new solid waste disposal facilities to be located in the town after that date.
Tonight’s meeting will be the first since SMI confirmed its expansion plan. The DEC has asked SMI to answer 36 questions about its application for solid waste disposal and air quality before it will be considered complete and subject to public hearings.
First, the landfill expansion will be discussed by two people under the public comment portion of the meeting.
Allison Stokes will speak on how the town needs to mount a strong defense of Local Law 3 as a way to counter the SMI expansion plan.
Valerie Sandlas, president of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee, also will speak on the landfill expansion, the local law and other environmental concerns.
Under new business, the agenda includes a resolution to ask the DEC to deny SMI’s request for permits for its expansion plan.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Organize for 2021 by making a host of appointments and designations for the year.
• Hear Jim Wade on the issue of vehicles parking on sidewalks, blocking pedestrians.
• Discuss the ongoing issue of the Kingdom Road sewer main location.
• Consider changing all street lighting in the town to LED through a program offered by New York State Electric & Gas Corporation.
• Under old business, will get updates on the town’s demands that SMI has been asked to meet to get a town permit for the landfill, the sale of surplus town property, the West Bayard Street culvert and the town manager feasibility study.