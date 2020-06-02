SENECA FALLS — A handful of old topics and a new one top the agenda for tonight’s Town Board meeting.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions on public meetings, the board meeting will not be open to the public but can be viewed live on Fingerlakes1.com at 6 p.m.
The holdover topics include whether to issue Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill a town operating permit, a decision that has been discussed and tabled each month since January. A majority of board members want concerns about odor control addressed before considering the permit for the 400-acre Salcman Road landfill, the state’s largest.
Another holdover topic is what to do about Vince’s Park, a town-run recreational facility and swimming pool on Auburn Road. The board voted to shut down the pool for the 2020 season and now will discuss not opening the park for all other uses in 2020 as a safety and cost-saving measure. That discussion also will include whether to eliminate summer programs and camps at the town’s Community Center on Water Street.
The board also will discuss its options for a crumbling culvert under West Bayard Street between Ovid and Bridge streets. The deterioration of the culvert, which carries water from a nearby creek on the south under the street to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, caused the road to be closed for several weeks in late 2019. It has since been reopened to single lane traffic.
But long-term repairs are in dispute between the town and the state.
The board will again discuss its desire to sell a town-owned condominium at 115 Fall St. Tonight, it will consider listing the property for sale with Century 21 real estate.
Two new agenda items are a presentation from officials from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls. They will present a plan to reopen the closed college campus as soon as possible his summer, July 1 at the latest, to allow some 228 students to receive their mandatory, hands-on clinical training so they can graduate on time.
NYCC officials will seek board approval for their waiver plan, which they will submit to regional and state officials for approval. Normally, the college could not reopen under coronavirus guidelines until Phase 4.
The board also will consider ratification of a new contract with the Seneca Falls Police Command Unit.
Other topics on the agenda are the new Request For Proposal for the sale of 10 Fall St., the proposed sale of the former Village Hall at 60 State St. and the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center on Fall Street.