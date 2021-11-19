SENECA — For the 18th consecutive year, property owners in this Ontario County municipality will not have a town tax in 2022.
And, their tax bill for Ontario County will be reduced.
The reason: The revenue the town expects to receive for hosting the Ontario County Landfill, which is operated and managed by Casella Waste Systems.
The Town Board adopted a 2022 budget Tuesday that calls for spending $1.85 million for the general fund, $2.5 million for the highway fund, and $934,518 for the water district.
Casella will pay the town an amount that covers the town tax levy, plus an additional $500,000 to reduce the town’s county tax levy.