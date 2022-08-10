SENECA — The results of a survey of town residents on the future of the Ontario County Landfill will be made public at the Aug. 16 Town Board meeting.
Landfill survey results to be revealed at Tuesday Seneca Town Board meeting
- By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
What's Trending
