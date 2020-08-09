CANANDAIGUA — An initial review of proposed budgets for the Ontario County Landfill and the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management is set for 1 p.m. Monday, part of the county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee meeting.
The public cannot attend in person. It can be viewed online.
The landfill’s 2021 budget is projected to be $5.2 million. The Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management budget is estimated at $764,002.
Also Monday:
• An update on the sustainability and solid waste management department’s new backyard composting program. The county will sell backyard composting equipment to residents at a reduced price, along with instructions on its use. The goal is to have people place their food and organic waste into the composting equipment and use the byproduct for fertilizer, keeping the waste out of the landfill.
• An executive session to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.