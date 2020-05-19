SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. officials will make the first-quarter payment to the town under terms of the Host Community Benefits agreement.
The amount of the payment is not known. It is based on the number of tons of solid waste accepted at the landfill in the first three months of 2020.
The payment may be less than last year because the Salcman Road landfill, the state’s largest, is accepting less volume due to the coronavvirus-related slowdown.
“In light of the severity this pandemic has and will continue inflicting upon our community and its neighbors, we felt it was the right thing to do at this time for the taxpayers to ensure the town provides this much needed tax relief as it has for the last 19 years,” said SMI Regional Manager Kyle Black.
Black said the payment is being made even though “the town continues to violate their end of this partnership by continuing to withhold their annual permit without basis.”
SMI also is expected to take steps to appeal the recent decision of State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle. Doyle granted a motion to dismiss SMI’s Article 78 lawsuit against the town over its approval of Local Law 3 of 2016, a law that prohibits new solid waste disposal facilities in the town and requires SMI to close its current landfill operations by Dec. 31, 2025.
The appeal, when filed, will go to the Fourth Department Appellate Division Court, a five-judge panel, in Rochester.
Doyle’s ruling means Local Law 3 of 2016 remains in effect.