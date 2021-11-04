ROCHESTER — Historic properties in Ontario and Wayne counties have made the Landmark Society’s Five to Revive List for 2021.
The Phelps Hotel in the village of Phelps and Alasa Farms in Sodus are identified by the Landmark Society as historic properties in need of investment.
“The heart of preservation is community revitalization,” said Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society, who noted that this is the ninth year the organization has identified buildings, landscapes or structures that, if rehabilitated, could become “catalytic projects for the neighborhoods and communities that surround them. The ultimate goal is to return these important historic resources to a place of prominence in their respective communities, as economic and social assets that spark even more investment and revitalization.”
Tom Castelein, chair of the Landmark Society Five to Revive committee, said the organization works with property owners to provide guidance and find funding to preserve historic properties. The Phelps Hotel is one of those properties, the organization said.
The Italianate-style commercial building was built in 1867 by peppermint magnate Lehman Hotchkiss and played a central role in the village’s economic and social life for more than 150 years, said the society, featuring hotel rooms, office space, meeting and banquet rooms and a restaurant and bar.
The hotel, on Main Street, has been vacant for a few years, but has been purchased by Christy Howard and Greg Mayo, who are beginning to repair and upgrade the building, including the roof, the Landmark Society noted.
“Although a rehabilitation of this scale presents a challenge for a small rural village, with new owners, the support of the Phelps Business Development and Tourism Council, its location in a community with an impressive collection of exquisite historic buildings, and proximity to Rochester and the Finger Lakes region, the future of the Phelps Hotel may be looking brighter,” the Landmark Society said.
Also on the list: Alasa Farms, a 640-acre property overlooking Sodus Bay owned by Cracker Box Palace, a sanctuary for large animals.
The property contains forests, wetlands, working crop lands, orchards, creeks and a complex of historic farm structures. The historic site has connections to the Shaker community and the Fourierist Utopian Society.
The organization noted that it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, with the Genesee Land Trust holding a conservation easement to ensure that the property remains as open land in perpetuity, a natural oasis for wildlife, especially migratory birds, and a working farm.
Many of the historic buildings on the site are early 20th-century agricultural outbuildings, but the farm also includes two “extremely rare and remarkably intact” 1833-34-era communal residential buildings built by the Sodus Bay Shakers, the Landmark Society said.
During the 1920s and ’30s, Alasa Farms was a model farm devoted to avant-garde agrarian practices, a forerunner of the large-scale agribusinesses that soon proliferated across the country, the organization said.
It said Cracker Box Palace has the “daunting task” of caring and maintaining its historic buildings while also operating the large-animal shelter.
In 2009, one of the Shaker homes suffered major damage in a fire and is now in need of significant repairs, which Cracker Box Palace cannot afford, the Landmark Society said.
However, a historic committee has been formed to take on building maintenance, while the rest of Cracker Box organization focuses on animal care.
“With a team dedicated to the property’s historic resources and a plan taking shape for the funding and repair of those resources, Cracker Box Palace is well positioned to begin the next phase of Alasa Farm’s multi-layered history,” the society said.