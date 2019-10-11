SENECA FALLS — For the past six years the Landmark Society of Western New York in Rochester has unveiled a list of historic properties it feels merit restoration or preservation.
The Society will announce its seventh annual “Five to Revive” at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Historic Parsells Church at 345 Parsells Ave. in Rochester.
The list calls attention to historic resources in need, creates community interest and awareness, and helps leverage much-needed funding opportunities for those resources to be preserved and restored.
There are indications a Seneca Falls property may be named this year.
The 2018 list of “Five To Revive” included the former National Yeast Co. and Iroquois Motor Car building, commonly known as the Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. in Seneca Falls. That building, owned by former auto dealer Peter Koch, was in danger of being demolished after Koch agreed to sell it to Circle K, a national chain specializing in gasoline and convenience stores. However, the town Heritage Preservation Commission declined to issue Koch a demolition permit, and the matter went to court.
Last month, Koch said he was working to sell the property to Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester, which wants to preserve the building and renovate it for housing and mixed uses.
A source told the Times a different Seneca Falls property is being eyed for the 2019 “Five to Revive.”