ROMULUS — For the second straight year, Seneca County sheriff’s office Sgt. Jason Lanphear has been named the department’s STOP-DWI Officer of the Year.
In their monthly “snapshot” for August, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said Lanphear — who made the most DWI arrests in the county in 2019 and 2020 — received two awards at an Aug. 12 ceremony. A ceremony was not held last year due to COVID-19.
Luce and Cleere highlighted the following for August:
Aug. 8 — A man was critically injured in a crash on Route 318 in Junius.
Aug. 10 — Deputies chased and apprehended a person who fled from the scene of an alleged larceny in Junius. The suspect was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Aug. 11 — Sheriff’s investigators charged two people with seven felonies after a welfare fraud investigation in Waterloo.
Aug. 19 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Waterloo.
Aug. 21 — Investigators arrested a person for allegedly stealing more than $7,000 in cash and $6,800 in jewelry in Fayette.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,500 calls in August, making 60 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made four arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 14 cases. It has recouped more than $188,000 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 46. More than $28,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $262,000.
In the civil division, there were 54 summons/complaints/services and 20 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.