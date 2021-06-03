ROMULUS — Sgt. Jason Lanphear and Corrections Officer Susan Warne were named officers of the year at Wednesday’s Seneca County sheriff’s office awards ceremony.
Lanphear received a commendation letter for his actions last December in Romulus, where a man pointed a loaded shotgun at officers. Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said Lanphear showed a cool head and bravery under hostile conditions, leading to a peaceful conclusion.
“The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without injuries to anyone,” Cleere said.
Warne was recognized for service and dedication to the sheriff’s office, including contributions to the corrections academy.
The ceremony covered sheriff’s office highlights for 2019 and 2020, since the ceremony was not held last year due to the pandemic.
Letters of appreciation
• Seneca County maintenance staffers Steve Campbell, Mike Madziarz and Brad Poormon for their work during the pandemic, which kept the law enforcement center running and safe.
• Ciara Mastellar for her assistance to all sheriff’s office divisions.
• Katie Anastacio for her work in the pistol permit section.
• Kristopher Rodger for his computer technology skills in a death investigation case.
Achievement awards
• Deputy Jim Picchi for his work in maintaining accreditation standards for all sheriff’s office divisions.
• Corrections Officer Stephanie Judson for her work in the jail’s mental health program.
Lifesaving awards
• Corrections Officer Robert Williams and Sgt. Elizabeth Cook were recognized for their actions in 2019, when they were at a diner in Bedford Hills (Westchester County) after an inmate transport. When a diner had a medical episode, they rendered first aid and controlled the crowd until ambulance personnel arrived.
• Deputy Daniel Jacobson was cited for his actions last year, when a Covert man cut himself with a table saw, severing an artery. Jacobson applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.
• Deputies Johnathan McNabb and Kyle Poormon got two awards for using Narcan to revive drug overdose victims. Sgt. Timothy O’Neill, Deputy Danny Vongphoutone and Deputy Jeffrey Steuer also had Narcan saves.
Commendation letters
• Corrections Officer Brian Chambers and Sgt. Shawn Struzyk for starting an inmate garden project.
• Corrections sergeants Elizabeth Cook and Robert Jensen, and corrections officers Halsey Huff, Stephanie Judson, Justin Kimpel and Timothy Wilson for starting an inmate pheasant program. Maintenance staffer Michael Madziarz was also recognized for his work in that project.
• Sgt. John Fowler and deputies Zack Nelson, Brian Sahler, Jeffrey Steuer and Jason Ward were recognized for a 2019 incident in Varick, where a man threatened them with a loaded crossbow. Luce and Cleere said the suspect was arrested with minimal force.
• Sgt. Scott MacCheyne for arresting an Ontario County armed robbery suspect in 2019.
• Corrections Officer Mathew Picchi for organizing an honor guard and memorial service following the death of a sheriff’s office member.
• Corrections Officer Sarah McCann for finding cocaine in an inmate’s cell.
• Investigator John Nesbit for assisting the Wayne County sheriff’s office with an arson investigation in Wolcott.
• Deputies Nicholas Woodard and Danny Vongphoutone for their help and lifesaving measures in a Seneca Falls attempted murder case.
• Deputy William Mehlenbacher for mitigating a dangerous situation during a meth lab bust in Ovid.
Unit citation
• The sheriff’s office dive team was recognized for its work in August 2019, when two people who drowned — including a child — were recovered from the Clyde River in Tyre.
Members of the team are corrections officers Ed Swart (team captain), Neil Folts, Adam Lee, and Michael Roberts, Sgt. Luke Laskoski, and Katie Anastacio (team scribe and assistant).
Community service awards
• Sgt. Elizabeth Cook and Kaitlyn Laskoski for organizing a Christmas event for children at Glove House.
• Corrections officers Michael Hefferon and Zack Presher, and Lt. Joshua Kierst, for their work in charity events such as Special Olympics Snow Bowl, law enforcement torch run, wheelchair basketball, donkey basketball, “Shop with a Sheriff” and “Shoot Out for Soldiers.”
Citizenship award
• Ana Carpenter, a second-grader at South Seneca Elementary School, was honored for her support of police and corrections officers during turbulent times.
“Your compassion was a bright spot in the darkness at a time we needed it the most,” Cleere said.