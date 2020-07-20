PHELPS — Several Ontario County fire departments battled a large brush fire near the village limits Monday afternoon.
The first calls on the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. The Phelps Fire Department responded, but calls quickly went out for brush trucks and tankers from Oaks Corners, Clifton Springs, Marbletown, Port Gibson, Seneca Castle, and other area departments.
According to emergency scanner traffic, the fire or fires were in a cut wheat field near the intersection of Melvin Hill Road and Ontario Street, near Flint Creek and an old railroad bed.
However, the site — it was reported to cover about 3 acres — was close to a mile off the road.
As of 4 p.m., fire crews said the blaze was pretty much under control.
A second brush fire in the area was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Greig Street and Garnsey Road in the Port Gibson area. That was reported in a 6-acre field that was fully engulfed in flames.