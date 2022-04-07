CANANDAIGUA — Thanks to a $400,000 gift from an anonymous donor, work on a new playground for children, including those with physical limitations, will begin soon.
The donation, by far the largest since the fundraising campaign began in 2019, will allow the Inclusion in Motion playground near the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center on North Bloomfield Road to become a reality.
That makes 11-year-old MJ Bentley a happy kid.
MJ was the inspiration for his parents, Michael and Nanci Bentley, to begin planning for the playground three years ago. At 6 months old, MJ was diagnosed with Palliste Killian Syndrome, a rare disorder that impacts a body in ways that include loss of mobility, speech, hearing, vision, cognitive delays and epilepsy.
His parents said while their son has mobility, epilepsy and cognitive-delay challenges, his hearing, vision and speech aren’t affected.
“This gives him the opportunity to overcome challenges others thought were impossible,” Nanci Bentley said.
“Our goal is to raise $1.3 million for this playground. With this generous anonymous donation, we are only $151,000 shy of that goal,” Mike Bentley added. “We have a commitment for another $75,000 and between that and grants we expect to receive, our goal will be reached.”
Once work on the playground begins, Mike said it should take 6-8 weeks to complete.
“The town of Canandaigua has been great,” he said. “They provided the 43 acres of land for the playground and contributed financially as well. They have been so supportive and this will be a town park.”
The Bentleys said when they began the playground campaign three years ago, they knew a traditional playground didn’t work for all children, especially those with physical challenges. They wanted to create a playground where all children — and adults — could play.
They said taking MJ to a traditional playground was frustrating because none of the equipment was accessible to him.
“It is heartbreaking in many ways,” Nanci said, adding that it is heart-wrenching when they hear someone say “don’t stare” during interactions with MJ.
His parents said that while their son is wheelchair bound, he has a fun-loving way about him.
“We want MJ to learn from all children he interacts with,” Nanci said. “Our answer is to have MJ and others with unique needs to always be included.”
In 2015, MJ began working with physical therapist Sonya Smith. The Bentleys said Smith saw great potential in MJ and felt he could overcome challenges that he faced. In 2019, Nanci mentioned the idea of an all-inclusive playground to Smith, who quickly embraced the idea — and the campaign began.
The Inclusion in Motion Committee is made up of the Bentleys, the Smiths, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, Pam Metting, Gail Herman, Holly Chaapel, Brenda Estey, Catherine Manelis, Lance Burgess, Lynne Colacino, and Jonathan Friedlander.
The playground will have a rubberized surface and special play apparatus. The equipment includes a spinner; swing board; three-seat, 70-foot-long zip line; slides; a merry-go-round that can hold a wheelchair; a teeter-totter; and a glider with ramps. There will be three ball fields and a half-mile walking path with activity stations.
Restrooms and a concession stand will be included too. Sections will be set up for children 6-23 months old, 2-5 years old, and 5-12 years old.
It will be available and free to all.