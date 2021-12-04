SENECA FALLS — George Bailey, the lead character in the iconic Christmas movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” did not realize how much his actions positively touched the lives of many people.
Since many in Seneca Falls believe Bailey’s Bedford Falls movie hometown is based on their community, the annual It’s A Wonderful Life Festival selects someone who has touched the lives of many. That person is given the George Bailey Award, and the 18th annual recipient of it is Larry Driscoll of Leland Drive.
“He is a selfless individual who epitomizes George Bailey through and through,” said Bob McKeveny, the initial Bailey Award winner and a member of the award’s selection committee. “He supports everything about the town. He is a renowned traveler and can tell stories from all the places he’s been, yet he’s still focused and centered on Seneca Falls, his hometown. He relates to people no matter what their background because he’s lived all over the world. He makes you feel valued.”
Driscoll, whose father worked for the Voice of America radio program, lived in France in his elementary school years. He attended high school in Cairo, Egypt — although he spent his senior year in Rome.
Because he learned to speak French at an early age, he volunteered to translate Haitian exchange student letters from French to English for their Finger Lakes sponsors. Later, he went to Haiti to meet some of those students, then acted as a translator while there. On his first trip to Haiti, he gave away most of his clothes, only saving a single outfit to wear on the return trip home.
The Bailey Award committee said that even though Driscoll can’t travel to Haiti any longer, his support has continued. A student he met over a decade ago just became a doctor this past July, and Driscoll supported him with money for food during college. That student is now working at a hospital in Port-au-Prince.
Karolyn Grimes, who portrayed young Zuzu Bailey in the movie, will present the award to Driscoll at 10 a.m. Saturday as part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the film’s December 1946 release. The ceremony will be at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Fall Street. The public is encouraged to attend, especially those who have been touched by Driscoll. Face coverings are required.
Committee members said Driscoll is the type of person that “flies under the radar” because he doesn’t want it to be about himself. They said when he sees a need, he tries to meet that need if he can. Many times, his family finds out things he has done from other people.
“He does so many things under the radar that Anne (daughter), Mike (son) and I are still discovering things,” said Jan Driscoll, Larry’s wife.
Anne says that whenever her father has a conversation with someone, he always shifts the conversation to talk about the other person, not himself.
Driscoll came to Seneca Falls to become business administrator at the school district in 1975. He retired in 2002 as assistant superintendent for administration at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
After retiring, Driscoll served as Ward 1 trustee on the Village Board, and he was interim village administrator at one time. He has served on many boards, including the House of Concern, Seneca Falls Library, and Seneca Falls Historical Society. He has volunteered his time for Meals on Wheels, the First Methodist Church, and Rotary. As a member of Rotary, he worked on the Jazz Fest for many years.
Also an author, Driscoll worked to become a writer “because I use a different part of my brain.”
At 9 a.m., prior to the presentation of the Bailey Award, the community is invited to the groundbreaking for the Phase I expansion of the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St.