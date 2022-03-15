GENEVA — The city school district has a new director of athletics.
The district announced Tuesday that Larry Lang, athletics and IT director in the Red Creek Central School District, will join Geneva July 1 as its director of athletics, physical education, health, and activities. He was appointed at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Mike Simon has been filling the position on an interim basis after his predecessor, Tricia Budgar, returned to a position as principal of West Street School.
“I feel very fortunate to be given this amazing opportunity in the Geneva City School District,” Lang said.