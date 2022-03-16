GENEVA — The city school district has a new director of athletics.
Larry Lang, athletics and IT director in the Red Creek Central School District, will join Geneva July 1 as its director of athletics, physical education, health, and activities. He was appointed at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Lang has 24 years’ experience in teaching, coaching, and administration. He has been athletic director at Red Creek since 2021. Before that, he was the director of physical education and athletics at Clyde-Savannah for six years. He also has experience as a grade 6–12 assistant principal in Clyde-Savannah and an administrative intern and teacher in Seneca Falls. Lang has coached soccer, softball, baseball, basketball and bowling.
“I feel very fortunate to be given this amazing opportunity in the Geneva City School District,” Lang said. “I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders and continuing with the Panther Pride.”
“Larry is knowledgeable, excited to be a part of the Geneva family, and comes to us with both experience and dedication,” Geneva City School Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis said. “We look forward to having him on the team.”
Mike Simon has been filling the position on an interim basis after his predecessor, Tricia Budgar, returned to a position as principal of West Street School.
Lang is president of the Wayne County Athletic Association, and a member of the Section V Athletic Council and the Section V Athletic Executive Committee.